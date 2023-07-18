Kerry Sergeant Derek Fleming hangs up his hat after 40 years – ‘Every day was different’

Kenmare Garda Sergeant Derek Fleming, who was retired after 40 years of service to the state. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kenmare Garda Sergeant Derek Fleming, who was retired after 40 years of service to the state. Photo by Tatyana McGough

With 40 years’ service to his name, Sergeant Derek Fleming is a huge loss to the local community and to the gardaí in Kerry, but he says the time is right.

A well-known Kerry man, Sgt Fleming joined the guards back in 1983 and was first stationed in Union Key in Cork before moving to Anglesea Street Station and later Barrack Station.

Originally from Killarney, where his family ran a butchers store, he finally made his way back to Kerry, to Tralee, in 2002.

What was unusual back then was his decision to join An Garda Siochána with nobody in his family having paved the way. Back in the 1980s, many of the new recruits were those who followed family members into the job, but Sgt Fleming decided to do so without any such influence.

"I had an inclination to join the guards. I had no family at all in it,” he said. So Derek entered the profession almost straight out of school in St Brendan’s in Killarney (The Sem). His brother, Karl, later joined.

And for Sgt Fleming, it was the perfect job.

"There was great comradeship, great friends and there was great contact with people. It was something different every day...no two days are the same, and they never will be,” he said.

"No matter where you are, it is different, someone different will come in to you...It is never boring, and you are learning every day, you are learning from the first day on the job.”

And Sgt Fleming believes the loss of the years of experience is not good for An Garda Siochána as more and more members reach their retirement. He also thinks the job has changed a lot and that those in the profession are now facing far more difficulties:

"The force has changed, it is a different set-up to when I joined. Experience is being lost...The young guards need someone to guide them, you can do all you like in Templemore but need to be on the street and to be guided down the right path.”

He said the job has become tougher and “is going to get tougher” and, for him, one of the biggest obstacles is cameras and being filmed daily.

"You are being filmed all the time, you stop on the street to talk to someone a camera is being shoved in your face. Young guards find that difficult when it’s on social media. It is a negative influence,” he said.

"Nobody else goes into a job and is filmed every day.”

In 2006, Garda Fleming became Sergeant Fleming and was stationed in Knocknagoshel before returning to Tralee. He came to Kenmare in 2011 and, there, he closed the door on his career last Friday.

Over the years, he has dealt with a lot of difficult cases but doesn’t want to dwell on those. Instead, he says he is proud of being such a part of the community in Kenmare, and he thanked all of those who helped him in the town over the years, not least the local fire service, for whom he has huge admiration.

"Nobody notices the work the fire service do but they are second to none [in Kenmare]. I want to say thanks to them for attending the fatal accidents or taking a body from the water. People don’t realise the work they do. We have had a good few fatalities in the area in the last few weeks,” he said.

Sgt Fleming is also proud of the role he and An Garda Siochána played in helping to sort out market rights in the town, alongside Kerry County Council.

And with the town now ready for his departure, he is hanging up his cap and boots having also celebrated his 60th birthday this week. His three children, Kiain, Aoife and Dara, are all grown up, with two working with law firms and one on a JI visa. His wife, Kathleen, will graduate as a psychotherapist later this year.

Derek is chairman of Glenflesk Ladies GAA club and will spend some of his new-found spare time on GAA and with his family and friends.

