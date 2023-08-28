Kerry rowing teams do county proud at championships in Dingle

Cromane Rowing Club - the Club of the Championships 2023 at the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in Dingle. Photo by Johanna King.

The Sneem u14 girsl who won Gold at the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in Dingle.

Dingle shone bright for the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships 2023 which saw thousands descend on the West Kerry town for the three days of top-notch rowing.

Teams came from Donegal, Antrim, Down, Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, Cork and Kerry to fight it out for the silverware.

There was huge competition in all finals and Kerry Coastal Rowing Clubs did the county proud. It was fantastic to see Tarbert Coastal Rowing Club take part for their first time Gurrane Boat Club taking home medals In their first coastal rowing championships.

Caherdaniel Rowing Club was back this year and had a super championship while Sneem Rowing club had some serious success the highlight in their under 14 girls who won gold with a huge performance on the water.

Templenoe rowing club were simply outstanding winning the Senior blue ribbon cups retaining the men’s and winning the Senior ladies for the first time.

Valentia had a super weekend bringing home gold silver and bronze their Cox Dermot Walsh was weighed down with silverware and was delighted by his crews performances.

Sive rowing club had super weekend bringing home a haul of medals and Caherisveen rowing club were thrilled to take home the gold in the under 16 girls in the Sunday finals.

Glen/ Ballinskelligs Rowing club were thrilled with their medal haul and especially the under age crews who did really well as did the Ladies Seine Boat who claimed the bronze marking another high-light for the Kerry club.

Cromane Rowing Club had a fantastic haul of medals and took sporting club of the championship and of course Fossa rowing club who brought silverware home in some seriously tough finals,

Killarney’s Workmen coastal rowing club who another haul of medals and one of their high lights were the junior men and of course Flesk valley who had another super weekend their high light was no doubt their under 12 and under 21 Ladies winning gold .

A huge effort went in by a group of volunteers to put together the whole regatta behind the scenes as the host area and it was a huge success for the volunteers and the team. It was also brilliant to see Dingle take part in the Heritage section and take home many gold to the thrill of their supporters.

The ICRF were delighted to have Minister Norma Foley open the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships and it was well received by the coastal rowing clubs.

Bonfires were burning all over Kerry to welcome home their heroes and richly deserved. Well done to all and to chairman of Kerry Coastal who was thrilled for all clubs.

The final regatta in the local South and Mid-Kerry rowing season is Valentia on Saturday evening draw for buoys at 4pm and Seine boat down for 7.45pm with many overall titles up for grabs it will be an interesting close out to the season.