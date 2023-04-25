Kerry mourns the loss of father-of-two who lost his life in third battle with cancer

The late David Saunders with his wife Anne Marie who is from Castleisland and their two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2)

There has been an outpouring of grief across Kerry and Cork this morning with the news that Rathmore native David Saunders has passed away.

The 40-year old lost his battle with life on Monday evening following a long and difficult cancer battle for the third time.

He leaves behind his beloved wife and children who are bereft at their huge loss as are his parents and sisters.

David grew up in East Kerry and bravely fought cancer twice since he was a child but in the past two years he had received another devastating diagnosis of advanced sarcoma. This time around the prognosis was bleak for the much loved father, husband, son and brother who, on Monday evening, tragically lost his battle and passed away.

David married Castleisland native Anne Marie and they have two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2). He was a proud Kerry man residing in Carrigaline in Cork and was a much loved teacher in Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School.

David is the son of John and Anne and has three siblings Sinead, Emer and Michelle. He is a former student of Scoil Phobhail Sliabh Luachra.

Following two cancer battles when he was just a child that resulted in David losing his leg, he vowed to live life to the full and did so in the intervening years until his most recent heart-breaking diagnosis.

He became well-known on the sporting fields and played soccer for Ireland as an amputee, a reflection of his bravery and courage throughout life. David was one of the first players to sign Cork City FC’s amputee team and he represented Ireland on 38 occasions. Tributes have been paid to the player who was an inspiration to many including from the FAI who said their sympathies were with David’s family at this time.

In recent weeks this bravery shone through as well as he fought for his family with the launch of a GoFundMe Page to help his family after he was gone.

“While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited. Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here and with that in mind I’m asking for your help. Any donation, big or small, would be greatly appreciated and help reduce the financial toll that cancer leaves behind,” David stated in his GoFundMe appeal.

The GoFundMe page raised over €160,000 and the words of support published online brought comfort to David in his final days. These included support from his school Douglas Rochestown Educate Together.

"David is a cherished member of our teaching staff. We held a Green and Gold day today to celebrate David's prowess as a sportsman, excellence as a teacher and kindness as a person.”

Another friend described him as a ‘genuine’ guy.

“Many fond memories of living and studying with you David in UCC. You are such a warm, genuine guy and I hope it's a comfort to you that so many people have donated what they can in these times.”

Also leading tributes for David in Kerry was Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher, who also grew up in Rathmore, and who is chairperson of David’s former secondary school.

"There is great sadness in the community at the passing of David who has been a tremendous inspiration for many young people in sport and mental health.”

David’s sister Sinead also paid tribute to her brother on the GoFundMe Page that helped him so much.

"With great sadness, I have to share the news that David passed away yesterday, April 24th. David fought a valiant battle but now he's finally at peace. Thanks again for your incredible donations and words of support. Your kindness has been amazing and provided David and his family with so much comfort in his final weeks.”

The GoFundMe Page is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-saunders-his-battle-with-cancer?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

No funeral arrangements have been made yet.