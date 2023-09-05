Kerry motorist detected driving at ‘130km in 100km zone’

A Kerry motorist is to receive a fine and penalty points after he was detected driving at a speed of 130km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N21 Dooneen Castleisland.

During the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day which began at 7am on Monday, September 4 until 7am this morning, Tuesday September 5, a total of 865 drivers were detected, by both Garda members and GoSafe Safety Cameras, travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Each of these 865 drivers will now receive a €160 Fixed Charge Notice in the post and have 3 penalty points applied to their driving licences.

This week's safety operation comes following a week of tragedy on Irish roads, as the number of fatalities has risen to 127 people who have lost their lives so far this year. This is a 25pc increase on the same period last year.

The latest road fatality was in Kerry when a 67-year old man died following a collision between a bicycle and a car in Co Kerry.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman, from roads policing and community engagement, said the trauma on our roads so far this year will have “lasting impacts on families and communities”

“An Garda Síochána continues to carry out speed enforcement across our roads. Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions,” she said.