Kerry minor captain Danny Cahill laid to rest as daughter mourns ‘best friend’

There was ample mention of Danny Cahill captaining the Kerry minor team to All-Ireland glory in 1988 at his Funeral Mass in Killorglin this morning, but the congregation at St James’ Church were left in no doubt that there was far more to him than a glorious summer in the late ‘80s.

Danny was killed in a two-vehicle collision outside Beaufort on Sunday afternoon, triggering warm tributes from across the community, including from his home club, Laune Rangers.

His daughter, Lucy, described Danny as her “best friend” and gave a lovely account of the warm father-daughter relationship they shared.

“His hugs literally made you feel like anything you had on your mind was just gone,” she told the congregation. “He’d come up in the mornings and sit on my bed and ask ‘do you want croissants? Or tea? Or lemon ice tea?’

“He cared about everyone, me and mom especially, and his mom and dad.

“There are so many people here who cared about him, and I’m so happy that everyone’s here. I know I probably won’t get to talk to you all, but it means so much that everyone’s here.”

She referenced his days coaching girls teams – Kerry, Limerick, and Boherbue – but suggested he might have been quieter about his playing exploits and even a little embarrassed that the Tommy Markham Cup he lifted in 1988 was in the Church.

“He would never tell you he played for Kerry,” she said. “He’d actually have a canary if he saw the cup here…If anyone was talking about Kerry or the All-Ireland final or any minor game, he would never even mention that he was there at one stage.”

A football used in the 1988 final; half-zips representing the teams he coached; his O’Sullivan’s Bakery work uniform and boots (the latter so worn that some protective steel was showing); and a photo of Danny, wife Sarah, and Lucy were brought to the Altar as gifts.

These gifts created a rounded picture of Danny, and Fr Kevin Sullivan said it was important to remember that Danny was more than a football man.

“I’m guessing the reason he didn’t have all the paraphernalia around the house is that he knew that his life did not finish in 1988, that there was so much more to his life than the wonderful achievement of captaining the Kerry minor team to All-Ireland glory,” Fr Sullivan said. “Because, when we gather here today, we celebrate Danny as a husband, as a father, a son, as a brother...friend, colleague, neighbour to so many as well.

“We don’t get medals for generosity or putting ourselves at the service of others, but medals would have been handed over gratefully and gracefully for everything that Danny has shared with those who were closest in his life.”