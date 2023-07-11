Kerry Minister Norma Foley welcomes report’s comments on LNG

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney; hannon Estuary Economic Taskforce Chairman Barry O’Sullivan; Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, and Transport Eamon Ryan at the historic Ardnacrusha hydro-electric power station at the publication of the Shannon Taskforce Report on Saturday. Photo by Brian Arthur

The final report of the Shannon Economic Taskforce says an import/storage facility for liquified natural gas (LNG) would be a “significant strategic investment in the North Kerry/West Limerick region”.

It’s included in the 196-page Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce Report published on Saturday and which indicates the potential for the creation of 10,000 green jobs in the Shannon Estuary zone by 2035 – rising to 50,000 by 2050.

This incredible vision would be possible by building one of the world’s largest renewable-energy offshore hubs, to harness wind energy from the Shannon Estuary.

The Report sets out that the EU recognises natural gas as a ‘green transition fuel’ as the world moves to a climate-neutral future.

On the creation of an LNG import/storage facility in the North Kerry and West Limerick region, the Report added that “it would greatly assist efforts to attract other large capital investments there”.

A planning application by Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of US group New Fortress Energy, for a long-mooted LNG terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank, is currently awaiting a decision from An Bord Pleanála.

In welcoming the Report on its launch at Ardnacrusha, Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley, without commenting on any specific potential locations for an LNG terminal, was particularly welcoming of the Report’s comments on natural gas and the benefits of an LNG import/storage facility.

“The Report agrees that natural gas is the accepted transition fuel to net zero and provides the flexibility and back-up the grid requires for the medium term,” she said.

“I particularly welcome the Taskforce recommendation that an LNG import/storage facility and electricity generation would be both a significant and strategic investment.”

Although Minister Foley did not reference the plans at the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank, a spokesperson for Tarbert and Ballylongford Development Associations welcomed her comments.

Due to the number of jobs the construction of an LNG terminal would bring, the plans have received strong backing locally.

Environmental groups have, however, consistently outlined their deep opposition to the plans on several grounds, including fears that it would see the importation of gas sourced through controversial fracking methods.

Developing a renewable-energy hub on the Shannon Estuary, meanwhile, was described by the Report as “the single greatest opportunity for sustainable economic growth” in the country’s history.

The Report recommends setting up a ‘National Floating Offshore Wind Development Agency’ to drive plans to harness wind energy, which would require well over €100 billion worth of private investment and technology.

The Shannon Estuary was described as an ideal base for several reasons, including its location midway along the west coast, its deep-water facilities, and the capacity for necessary manufacturing at Foynes and Moneypoint.

“We see this region as the green front door of Europe, leading to an Atlantic Green Digital Corridor, where we can take the infinite green energy from the Atlantic and convert that into a new economy and a new society for Ireland,” said Taskforce Chairperson Barry O’Sullivan.

“The scale in terms of time is infinite because the wind will be around forever. And we’ve enough power out there for about 70million people.

“We’ll want to export some of that and play our part in the de-carbonisation of Europe.

“But also we want to attract new industries here and develop our own industries to take that power…and take the economy to a new level,” Mr O’Sullivan added.