Kerry Martial Arts School students enjoy ‘Kata’ success at the Malta Open

Ventry's young Greg O'Keeffe of the Kerry Shotokan Karate School claimed second place in his own individual Kata category at the recent Malta Open.

Sensei Charles Neri (centre) of the Kerry Shotokan Karate School pictured proudly holding the Irish flag aloft as he claimed first place in the Masters Kata category at the recent Malta Open.

Students and coaches from the Kerry Shotokan Karate School – also known as Kerry Martial Arts School – had an trip to remember earlier this month as they tasted success on the international stage at the annual Malta Open which operates under the banner of World Karate Alliance (WKA).

It was an all Kerry affair at the event as students from all over Kerry – including Beaufort, Lispole, Ventry and Milltown – left it all out there on the mat as they strived for glory – with Chief Sensei of the school and fourth Dan black belt Charles Neri bringing home a well earned gold medal as he emerged as the first place winner in the Masters Kata category.

For those not familiar with the lingo of the karate world, ‘kata’ is a Japanese word meaning "form” and it refers to a detailed choreographed pattern of martial arts movements made to be practised alone. It can also be reviewed within groups and in unison when training. It is practised in Japanese martial arts as a way to memorize and perfect the movements being executed.

The top quality performances did not stop there though for representatives of the Kerry Shotokan Karate School with Ventry duo Greg and Rio O’Keeffe finishing in second place in the Family Kata category while Greg also added to this second place finish with another third place finish in his own individual Kata category.

Sensei Charles Neri, who runs the Kerry Shotokan Karate School alongside his wife and fellow black belt coach, Agatha, said this week that he and the rest of the students were “extremely proud” to represent Kerry and Ireland on the international stage in Malta.

All eyes in the school now turn to their next big tournament outing at the Northern Ireland International Karate Championships on April 29 where they will undoubtedly be hoping for future success from the 11 students across Kerry who will be heading up.

Kerry Martial Arts School runs karate classes across various locations in Kerry in Killarney, Milltown, Glenbeigh, Killorglin, Tralee, Castleisland, Listowel, Ballybunion, Lispole, Annascual and Ventry. Kerry Shotokan Karate School is the only karate organization in Ireland affiliated to the WKA.

See their website here and their Facebook page here for further details on how to get involved.