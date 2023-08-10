Kerry mart to become a cinema for one night with special film screening

Still from Hungry Hill which is to be screened at Kenmare Mart this Saturday, August 12 at 7pm.

Filmmaker Mieke Vanmechelen and sheep farmer Connie Doyle tell the story of farming on the stunning yet challenging terrain of the Beara Peninsula in Hungry Hill. Photo by Boo George

Kerry sheep farmers’ way of life is the theme for non-fiction feature film Hungry Hill, which has been getting great acclaim since it was was first showcased at Galway Film Fleadh.

Now the film will be showcased in a unique setting, Kenmare Mart, this Saturday, August 12, at 7pm.

‘Hungry Hill’ is a feature film co-directed by Kerry Filmmaker in Residence Mieke Vanmechelen and artist and researcher Michael Holly.

The film premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh this month to resounding success, and the screening at the Kenmare Livestock Mart promises to be an exceptional event for the local community, guests, and attendees.

Originally from Belgium, Mieke moved to the Beara Peninsula in 1981 at the age of six. Her father was a sheep farmer who moved to South Kerry to try a new way of farming, and Mieke has grown up loving both sheep farming and the local area ever since.

Speaking about the film, Mieke said: “I wanted to document Kerry sheep farmers and their day-to-day life in this remote community. Part of the aim of the film is to capture something that may not be here in the future. It is also about showcasing the impact that globalisation has had on farming and the effect this has had on our invaluable farming traditions.”

‘Hungry Hill’ is a compelling cinematic experience, offering an insider's view of the lives of hill farmers in the southwest of Ireland. The film aims to give the sheep farmers' voices a platform and raise awareness about sustainability.

The core of the film revolves around the lives of brothers Connie and John Doyle, whose experiences provide valuable insights into the joys and challenges faced by the sheep-farming community in the area. It also looks at three generations of the Vanmechelen family, who migrated from the Drowned Land of Saeftinghe in Holland and Belgium in the 1980s.

Immediately after the screening there will be a Q&A on ‘The Future of Hill Farming’ – moderated by Cllr Dan McCarthy (auctioneer/manager at Kenmare Co-operative Mart) – with Mieke Vanmechelen, Michael Holly, and farmer Connie Doyle. This will be followed by light refreshments and networking.

‘Hungry Hill’ was funded by an Arts Council Film Project Award, and the event is supported by Creative Ireland in partnership with Kerry International Film Festival. Entry fee is €5, and tickets are available from Kenmare Mart at (064) 664 2210.