Kerry mart manager Nelius McAuliffe says Mart will review RTÉ clips of Castleisland

Mart manager says some of the behaviour shown in RTÉ Investigates documentary on Monday night is ‘unacceptable’

Castleisland Livestock Co-Op Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe has said he will support any investigation the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will take following the airing last night of RTÉ Investigates’ documentary ‘Dairy’s Dirty Secret’.

The Fran McNulty-led investigation monitored animal-welfare issues within the Irish dairy sector, including at marts, and the documentary featured video footage from two Kerry marts: Castleisland and Gortatlea.

One of the clips from Castleisland showed a man apparently grabbing, slapping, and kicking calves while trying to corral them within the mart complex.

The documentary alleged that a person twisted or pulled a calf’s tail on mart grounds while handling the animal, and a clip showed a man twisting a calf’s ear.

Another clip showed an individual loading a calf into a trailer, on top of other calves. An animal rights’ activist filming at the mart attempted to ask whether calves – bought at Castleisland the previous day – being loaded for export at Castleisland had been fed by staff since their sale. The documentary does not show her question being answered but does show an individual demanding her to leave, saying ‘out’ repeatedly.

Mr McAuliffe’s statement, released to The Kerryman a short time ago, does not refer to any specific footage from the documentary but said “some of these occurrences that can be seen are unacceptable”.

He said Castleisland Mart will review the footage aired and address the issues that arise with all staff. This will involve, at a minimum, further animal-welfare training and awareness at Castleisland Mart, he said.

“These instances are no way representative of the required high standards and values that are observed and practised by our mart and by farmers all over Ireland, who are compassionate and caring for their livestock,” he said.

“We will review the clips shown and address these serious issues...which will at a minimum involve further animal-welfare training and awareness. Mishandling and mistreatment of livestock, particularly of calves, is certainly not acceptable and cannot be defended.

“We welcome an investigation into any alleged incidences of animal cruelty by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and we will support the investigation in relation to these matters.”

The Kerryman sent a further list of queries to Castleisland Mart a short time ago. The Kerryman has also approached Gortatlea Mart for comment.