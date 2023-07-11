Kerry mart manager Nelius McAuliffe says Castleisland clips from RTÉ Investigates will be reviewed

Mart manager says some of the behaviour shown in RTÉ Investigates documentary on Monday night is ‘unacceptable’

Castleisland Livestock Co-Op Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe has said he will support any investigation the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will take following the airing last night of RTÉ Investigates’ documentary ‘Dairy’s Dirty Secret’.

The Fran McNulty-led investigation monitored animal-welfare issues within the Irish dairy sector, including at marts, and the documentary featured video footage from two Kerry marts: Castleisland and Gortatlea.

One of the clips from Castleisland showed a man apparently grabbing, slapping, and kicking calves while trying to corral them within the mart complex.

The documentary alleged that a person twisted or pulled a calf’s tail on mart grounds while handling the animal, and a clip showed a man twisting a calf’s ear.

Another clip showed an individual loading a calf into a trailer, on top of other calves. Mr McAuliffe said the person in this clip is not a mart employee.

Mr McAuliffe told The Kerryman that all calves are fed by farmers prior to coming to the mart, and any remaining calves on the premises at 7pm are fed milk, and bedded on straw.

A clip also saw the documentary team going to Castleisland Mart on a Sunday night, claiming they had received information suggesting a truck would show up and take away unwanted stock, free of charge. The truck did not appear on the night, and Mr McAuliffe said that no such practice takes place at the Mart, adding that all calves are sold through the live ring.

Mr McAuliffe has managed Castleisland Mart since 2021 but his association with it goes back to 1987, when he started out there as a drover. He has also managed Dingle Mart since 2006, and he insisted the practices seen at marts in the RTÉ documentary do not occur in Dingle.

Mr McAuliffe’s statement, released to The Kerryman, said “some of these occurrences that can be seen are unacceptable”.

He said Castleisland Mart will review the footage aired and address the issues that arise with all staff. This will involve, at a minimum, further animal-welfare training and awareness at Castleisland Mart, he said.

“These instances are no way representative of the required high standards and values that are observed and practised by our mart and by farmers all over Ireland, who are compassionate and caring for their livestock,” he said.

“We will review the clips shown and address these serious issues...which will at a minimum involve further animal-welfare training and awareness. Mishandling and mistreatment of livestock, particularly of calves, is certainly not acceptable and cannot be defended.

“We welcome an investigation into any alleged incidences of animal cruelty by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and we will support the investigation in relation to these matters.

“We are, of course, very disappointed that this has happened, and it is the exception rather than the norm. We have designated calf day on Mondays, and this allows us, the mart, to provide better accommodation, and the calves are afforded more care and attention.

“Castleisland is home to the calf, and we will endeavour to continue to provide a service to the farmers of Kerry, Cork and Limerick. Management and staff are committed to maintaining the high standards it has set. We will strive to continuously improve our service to both farmers and livestock.”

