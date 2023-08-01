Kerry manager Jack O’Connor backs players to fight back in 2024 at footballers’ homecoming

Jack O’Connor told the crowd who gathered at the Glebe car park in Killarney on Monday night that his players will make a determined effort to regain the Sam Maguire cup in 2024.

The Kerry manager said the atrocious weather that did its best to spoil the Kerry team’s homecoming on Monday reflected the mood of the senior set-up and supporters alike. But he added that while his players were disappointed at Sunday’s two-point defeat to Dublin, they fought valiantly and will continue to fight.

“They tried to hold on to their title, they went to the last day of the season, to the last minute…unfortunately, it was snatched away at the death,” he said.

“They’re a great group of lads, and I’m very sure they’ll be back again with renewed determination next year.”

O’Connor gave a special mention to local Dr Crokes’ man Tony Brosnan, who was ruled out shortly before the final owing to a respiratory issue. He also praised the supporters for turning out to the homecoming in good numbers on a horrible, rainy evening, and thanked them for their support in 2023.

“When I was learning English long go, there was a phrase called pathetic fallacy, where the mood of the evening is captured by the weather,” he said. “The sombre mood is indicative of the weather [tonight].

“Your support this year in all the different venues, here in Killarney, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Port Laoise, Croke Park three times, we much appreciate it.

“There were massive numbers at the Tyrone game, also for the Derry game, and huge numbers again yesterday. I think you showed your appreciation for this team.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming out this evening.

“It’s not easy to come out in these conditions. It gives the lads a big lift to see that you support us through thick and thin.”