Kerry man pleas for support for his family as he battles cancer for the third time

David Saunders, who is battling cancer for the third time with his wife Anne Marie and son Jack (4) and daughter Aoibhín (2).

The family of Rathmore man David Saunders is taking comfort from the huge community support they have received in the past week as they raise funds to help David’s family as he battles cancer for the third time.

The 40-year old who grew up in East Kerry has bravely fought cancer twice since he was a child but in the past two years he has received another devastating diagnosis of advanced sarcoma. This time around the prognosis is bleak for the much loved father, husband, son, brother and teacher.

With this in mind, to bring some comfort and peace to David and his, a GoFundMe has been launched to help raise funds and the community has rowed in behind David.

In a moving statement on the GoFundMe page David said that he was seeking help for his family.

“While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited. Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here and with that in mind I’m asking for your help. Any donation, big or small, would be greatly appreciated and help reduce the financial toll that cancer leaves behind,” he said.

David is married to Anne Marie who is from Castleisland and thy have two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2). He is a proud Kerry man but currently lives in Carrigaline in Cork and was a much loved teacher in Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School, though now unable to work.

Following two cancer battles when he was just a child that resulted in David losing his leg, he vowed to live life to the full and he has done so in the intervening years until his latest heart-breaking diagnosis.

Over the years, David has shared his cancer story many times in a bid to motivate and inspire others. As an amputee due to his childhood cancer, he vowed not to let his disability shadow his life and he representing Ireland in Amputee Football showing his courage and determination.

The huge support and tributes paid to David on the GoFundMe Page show just how loved and admired the Kerry man with tributes and donations from far and wide.

The kindness showed to David and his family has helped them all a lot over the past week, said his sister Sinead Saunders-Carroll who helped organise the fundraiser.

David is the son of John and Anne and has three siblings Sinead, Emer and Michelle. He is a former student of Scoil Phobhail Sliabh Luachra.

“It has just been incredible. We are overwhelmed. Our page only went live on Friday and we have reached more than €110k, it has exceeded all our expectations,” said Sinead.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response and it not only the donations which will provide financial stability to Anne Marie and the children but it is also the messages about him it has brought great comfort. It is lovely to read them now and it has brought great comfort to David too. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-saunders-his-battle-with-cancer?fbclid=IwAR3DZn9UToPV0yA9H9wTQ-5czoGN8TN5rwAxzMKdjZ1iPGB9OvoI4pPFYHY