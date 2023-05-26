Kerry man Pat O’Neill is on the road for mental health and urging people to talk

The Sun's Shining for Pat: Walker and Killarney hairdresser, Pat O'Neill (right) at the Mick Galwey Roundabout on the Castleisland By-pass on Friday afternoon on his Kerry to Limerick walk to raise mental health awareness. Pat is pictured here with local man, Bart Hickey who was out for his daily walk and accompanied Pat for a couple of miles. Photo by John Reidy

Kerry man Pat O’Neill is on route to Limerick this weekend to raise awareness around mental health with the hope that is two day campaign will even help one person.

The renowned stylist left Killarney today, May 26 and is set to walk all the way to Athea in Limerick in memory of his friend James Collins and all those who need support and help.

"This is about getting fellows out and talking more. This is something we do not do. Women talk for hours but men just don't do that. They never talk about their mental state or well-being, they talk about football matches. Men need to open up and talk more and that is what this is about,” he told The Kerryman previously.

Along the route today and tomorrow, May 27 Pat hopes to talk and meet people in a bid to show that support is out there and that talking does help.

The message is simple: ‘Don't be afraid to talk’.

Pat says the walk is going great and people are showing support on route.

"I just want this walk to help people. I want people to use my walk to focus on mental health and hopefully this walk will inspire people to seek help.”

Throughout sections of the walk Pat is encouraging people to join with, to raise awareness of his mission and get people talking.

However, due to safety reasons he can be joined in certain locations. He has aleady stopped in Farranfore and Castleisland and will finish tonight in Abbeyfeale,

He will set off from Abbeyfeale around 10am tomorrow morning and arrive to Athea in Limerick on Saturday, May 27 around lunch-time where he will James family to plant in tree in his memory.

Updates are on his Facebook page.