Kerry man convicted of drug driving after checkpoint test

Thirty-three-year-old father of two put off the road and fined after cocaine was found in his system

A Firies man who was caught drug driving has been banned from driving for one year and fined €350.

Mark Fleming with an address at 23 Rosehill Avenue, Firies, Farranfore, was stopped at a checkpoint at Deerpark, Killarney, on November 27, 2021.

A Drager drug test proved positive at the side of the road for cocaine, and Mr Fleming was arrested and taken to Killarney Garda Station.

SouthDoc was called to the station at around 11.32pm, and a sample of blood was taken from Mr Fleming. A subsequent test read 134.4ng of cocaine per 100mls of blood.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell queried the procedure at the side of the road and said that no evidence had been provided that the garda carrying out the Drager drug test was a trained operator.

The court was told that the Drager only assists in forming an opinion in the case.

Inspector Barry Manton said there is no training in the use of this equipment, only a familiarisation course. He said it’s just equipment used by gardaí doing their duties.

Judge David Waters said there was no requirement for training. Mr Fleming was convicted. The court heard that the 33-year-old has two children and is employed.

Judge Waters said if you use drugs they could be in your system for some time afterwards.