Kerry man charged with murdering his mother sent forward for trial

Son charged with murder of his mother, Miriam Burns, in Kerry. Billy Burns has appeared at Killarney District Court, charged with the murder of his mother. Photo by Tatyana McGough

A Kerry man who is charged with the murder of his mother in her Killarney home last August has been sent forward for trial.

Billy Burns of Arlington Lodge, Tralee, was charged with a single count of the murder of his mother, Miriam Burns (75), seven months ago in August 2022.

The mother and grandmother was found dead at her home in Ardshanavooley estate in Killarney on August 15 last.

At this week's sitting of Tralee District Court Mr Burns was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Members of the family were in court for the case.

The case will now go into a call-over list and a date fixed for trial. Mr Burns solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said he expects that the trial will take place in 2024.

Mr O’Connell told Judge David Waters that a full application for bail was pending. As the charge is for murder this must be heard in the High Court and this is expected to take place on April 20 in Cloverhill.

Legal aid was granted to Mr O'Connell and for a senior counsel and junior counsel for the trial.

Mr Burns was brought before Killarney District Court on March 7, after he was arrested by gardaí in Tralee on that day. He has been in custody since.

The grandmother – who was known as ‘Killarney's smiling lady’ because of her cheerful disposition – was found dead in the sitting room of her home.

She was well-known in Killarney for her kindness and generosity, as well as her preference for cycling around the town.

Mrs Burns was discovered last August when a relative, who is based overseas, became concerned at his inability to contact her over the weekend of August 13 and 14. The man rang an Ardshanavooley neighbour, and he went with another neighbour to check on her welfare.

Both were shocked to see Mrs Burns lying lifeless in the front room, and they immediately left the property and contacted the gardaí and paramedics. Mrs Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.