Kerry juveniles blamed as shoplifting offences soar across the county

Kerry’s top garda says that juvenile criminals are behind a massive surge in shoplifting offences across the county.

The claim was made by Kerry Garda Division Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell as he provided a breakdown of recent crime figures for the county at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

While most categories of crime were down – or had seen only minor increases – shoplifting offences had soared, a point highlighted by several members of the JPC.

The meeting heard that there have been 439 incidents of thefts from shops in the first six months of the year.

This represented a jump of 79 per cent on the same period in 2019 – pre-pandemic – when just 245 such offences were recorded by gardaí in the county.

Though shoplifting offences had increased dramatically burglaries had fallen by 47 per cent (from 110 to 58) and thefts from vehicles had fallen by 41 per cent (from 54 to 32) in the same period.

Chief Supt Powell said that the increase was concerning and said that much of it was associated with “juvenile” crime and it often involved younger people stealing small items like cosmetics or food, sweets and soft drinks.

“A very large portion of this is juvenile crime and the items being stolen can range from a can of soft drink and a bag of crisps to electrical goods,” he said.

Chief Supt Powell said that what was stolen or its value it had to be reported and recorded as a theft from a shop whether it was a cheap item of food or an expensive piece of electronics.

He added that gardaí across the county are working with businesses to help them protect their stock – particularly more vulnerable items like cosmetics display cases – from thieves.

While Chief Supt Powell blamed youths for much of the surge in shoplifting he said organised criminal gangs are also involved.

He told the meeting that in recent days three members of an “organised shoplifting gang” had been arrested and are currently facing charges in relation to nine incidents of shoplifting in various locations across Kerry and Cork.