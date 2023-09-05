Kerry IHF chair says hike in vat is ‘a serious blow to tourism’

The increase in the tourism VAT rate will have significant consequences for the county of Kerry, which relies heavily on tourism.

The reduced tourism VAT rate of nine per cent, first introduced in 2011, has now ended, and a 13.5-per-cent rate came into place on September 1, despite pleas and warnings from the tourism sector.

In Kerry alone, there are12,500 jobs reliant on tourism, and the significant increase comes on the back of a quiet summer across the county, particularly in rural areas.

A warning has been issued that such jobs could be at risk as the VAT-rate increase comes into effect.

Chairperson of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Bernadette Randles said that this is a significant step backwards and comes at a time when people are already under financial pressure.

“It is another cost...It is another tax from the Government, and it will be passed onto customers or it will have to be absorbed on top of other increasing costs like ESB, food and petrol,” she said.

The new rate is the third-highest VAT rate in Europe, and Ms Randles questioned why the rate would be so high in a country so reliant on tourism. She says it should be on a par with the rest of Europe.

"Why should we be the third highest, it will affect our international guests and local guests,” she said.

"If everything keeps going up it will have a knock-on effect…I can’t predict how many jobs will be lost...It is a serious blow for our sector, including hotels and guesthouses...In particular, rural and regional businesses outside the tourism hotspots will be hit hardest, as will those businesses that rely heavily on food and beverage sales with very tight margins.”

The new VAT rate will affect food and drink; hotels; guesthouses and also attractions, hairdressers and coffee shops.

Ms Randles says the sector will continue to fight for a reduction on the rate.