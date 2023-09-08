Kerry hub hosts Artificial Intelligence school

Pictured at the John McCarthy Ai Summer School in the RDI hub, Killorglin, Kerry on Friday were Prof. Marguerite Nyhan, Ass Prof UCC, Ashley Shak, Sustainabilty Lead, Dogpatch Labs, Joan Mulviuhill, Siemens, Julian Kakarott, CEO, CarbonStack, Dhairya Bhatt, Zenadrone, Liam Cronin, CEO, RDI hub, Eamonn Galvin, KnowCarbon and Prof Vinny Cahill, TCD. The summer school featured 20 speakers from four countries who are key opinion leaders on the subject of Ai for Sustainability. Photo: Don MacMonagle Further information: Kerry MacConnell / RDI hub e: kerry.macconnell@rdihub.com Photo issued by RDI hub

‘AI for Sustainability’ was the theme for this year’s John McCarthy AI Summer School, drawing to a close today at the Killorglin-based RDI hub, and with AI taking up more space in the public consciousness than ever before, it’s safe to say this year’s event seemed particularly well-placed.

Academic figures aplenty have been complemented by AI experts and ambassadors over the course of the two-day school, which took a deep dive into AI and how relevant it is to questions of sustainability.

Among the stellar line-up was Colleen Josephson, an Assistant Professor at the University of California.

Her research includes wireless communication and sensing systems, and she is passionate about creating technologies to enable and improve sustainable practices.

She also holds a PhD from Stanford, relevant because John McCarthy was himself a Stanford University computer scientist, and his father hailed from Cromane. McCarthy invented LISP, which went on to become the programming language of choice for AI applications.

Other big names included The Good AI founder Caroline Lair; Trinity College Dublin Computer Science Professor Vinny Cahill; and UCC Associate Professor Dr Marguerite Nyhan, a Senior Lecturer in Future Sustainability and Environmental Engineering.

“As we strive for a sustainable future, we need to harness all the tools at our disposal and Artificial Intelligence is key to achieving this,” said Liam Cronin, CEO of RDI Hub, the building for which is also dedicated to McCarthy.

“Leveraging technology, AI, and cloud computing is a critical part of the journey. By incorporating cutting-edge tech into diverse sectors like energy, carbon management, transportation and agriculture, we can actively curtail waste, optimize energy consumption, enhance efficiency, and mitigate carbon emissions.

“At the fourth John McCarthy AI Summer School, we [heard] from the brightest minds in AI, as this year we explore the role of AI in achieving sustainability, encompassing both core research and real-life applications that are building a sustainable future.”