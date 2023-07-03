Kerry house prices up €60,000 since 2010

The average house price in Kerry soared by €60,000 between 2010 and 2022, a new study has revealed.

The average house in Kerry now costs just over €247,000, the study – conducted by Storage World Self Storage and available to view at www.storageworld.ie/ – outlined. That represents a 32-per-cent jump in price since 2010, when the average Kerry home clocked in at just over €188,000.

In percentage terms, Kerry’s increase is, in fact, one of the lowest of the 26 counties in the south of the country, placing 20th overall, though this may well be because Kerry’s 2010 average price, even in the aftermath of the 2008 financial collapse, was already among the highest in the country.

Outside of Leinster and other counties with cities – Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford – Kerry’s average price is the highest overall.

The highest overall average price is in Dublin at just short of €600,000. Dublin has also experienced the largest increase in average price, up €266,000 or 80 per cent in 12 years.

Longford’s price has increased by just 17 per cent, lower than any of the 26 counties surveyed.

Longford’s overall average price of €159,500 also puts it 26th and last on the table, more than €10,000 short of 25th-placed Leitrim.