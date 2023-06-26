Kerry house prices fall, but still highest outside of Dublin and its commuter belt

The average house price in Kerry has dropped – albeit marginally – according to a national survey.

The quarterly report from Real Estate Alliance (REA) shows that the average price of Kerry’s typical stock home – a second-hand, three-bed semi – remains the highest outside of Dublin, its commuter belt, and some of Ireland’s cities, at €297,500.

Kerry was the only county or city surveyed to experience a drop in overall prices: 0.8 per cent from €300,000 in Quarter One. The 2023 Q2 average matches the average recorded in Kerry at the same point last year.

The average time taken to sell here rose by a week to eight weeks, the index also showed, with first-time buyers accounting for 45 per cent of purchases.

“Overall, the number of viewers in all properties are down as an effect of the interest rate rise,” said Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney.

“I’d say prices are down slightly in Killarney, while in Tralee prices have stabilized and are only slightly moving up…I don’t expect prices to increase for the next six months.

“One positive aspect of the market is that for the first time in 10 years, there is a movement in development land for sale.

“This is because of the new land tax that has been introduced.”

Kerry’s average house price is still more expensive than the national average, albeit by just €444. The national average rose by 1.3 per cent from the last quarter, 6.6 per cent from this time last year.