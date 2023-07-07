Kerry hotelier John Brennan hopes RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy returns to airwaves

Kenmare hotelier John Brennan has said he hopes television and radio presenter Ryan Tubridy returns to the airwaves, describing him as an “extremely rare” talent and “a good soul”, who is “caring, gracious and generous with his time to others”.

Mr Brennan – whose national profile has surged through hosting RTÉ’s ‘At Your Service’ alongside his brother, Francis – commented from his Instagram page as the scandal surrounding secret payments made by the state broadcaster to Mr Tubridy continues to play out dramatically before the public.

The revelation that Mr Tubridy had received €345,000 more than publicly disclosed over the last six years has rocked the public’s faith in RTÉ. Senior RTÉ figures have been placed under an intense media glare and multiple Oireachtas grillings over recent weeks on several matters, including the use of barter accounts to fund more than €1.5million in client hospitality in the 10 years leading up to 2022.

Mr Brennan said he has met Mr Tubridy in both a personal and professional capacity many times, and he feels recent events have not been “confidence enhancing” in RTÉ, further describing the raging controversy as “a brutal shambles”. He did, however, describe Mr Tubridy as a “superbly professional broadcaster” with a “natural ability to care for people”.

“He provided enormous solace and calmness throughout the entire Covid 19 period when other shows and nations only broadcast doom and gloom,” Mr Brennan wrote. “He touched the hearts of children of all ages throughout Ireland and well beyond every year with his Toy Show.

“The impact he has had on many people, not as lucky or healthy as others, has changed lives beyond comprehension, much of it done off camera in his own time.”

He went on to say Mr Tubridy has “a deep desire to deliver interesting and meaningful content”.

“I for one would like to thank him for all the above and hope he returns to our airwaves in the not too distant future.”