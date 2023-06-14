Kerry Green party kicks off local election campaign as they announce their candidates

Kerry's Green Party candidates for the 2024 Local Elections Front left to right Anne-Marie Fuller (Listowel) and Cleo Murphy (Kenmare) Back left to right Anluan Dunne (Tralee), Dr Peadar Ó Fionnáin (Dingle), Diarmaid Griffin (Killarney) and Paul Bowler (Castleisland)

The Kerry Green Party have this week announced their candidates for next year’s Local Elections and for the first time will run candidates in all five electoral areas.

The party has chosen six candidates for 2024 local elections and will run two in the Municipal District of Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne.

Branch chairperson Paul Bowler, who will run in the Castleisland local electoral area, describes the announcement of six candidates as a major achievement.

“This is the first time the Green Party will run in all electoral areas in Kerry,” he says.

“It’s testament to the concern that exists about the climate threat. Our local branch has never been stronger and the six candidates have been working well together since 2020. I’m proud of the fact that we will be offering every voter in Kerry an opportunity to elect a Green Party representative to Kerry County Council in 2024.”

The party candidates for the local elections are:

Tralee – Anluan Dunne

Killarney – Diarmaid Griffn

Listowel – Anne-Marie Fuller

Kenmare – Cleo Murphy

Dingle – Peadar Ó Fionnáin

Castleisland – Paul Bowler

Cleo Murphy, who stood for election in the Kenmare LEA in 2019 and polled 691 first preferences, will once again be seeking election.

“The Iveragh Peninsula is a very special place that deserves a Green voice speaking for it on the Council,” she says.

“Communities here are predominantly coastal and dependent on a tourism income. I’ll be campaigning for healthy seas and slow tourism. We have much to offer in this part of the world but we need to use our resources carefully to create and sustain quality livelihoods. We also need better public transport on the Ring of Kerry.”

Another previous candidate, Anne-Marie Fuller, who polled 683 first preferences in Tralee in 2019 is now turning her attention to Listowel and north Kerry and her campaign will centre on new ways of economic thinking that work for people and planet.

“North Kerry has enormous untapped potential and I’m looking forward to getting out on the doorsteps and having conversations about how we can think global and act local to enhance both our quality of life and our environment,” she says.

The Green Party candidate for Tralee will be Anluan Dunne, who already campaigns for enhanced public transport, better air quality and vibrant towns and villages.

“Quality of life is massively important to people and I will be campaigning for more rail and bus services, better air quality, and investment in our town and village centres to make them places where people and families want to live, come to work and set up businesses,” he says.

In Killarney, Diarmaid Griffin will be carrying the Green Party banner and campaigning for protection of Killarney National Park.

“I also want to see a more inclusive society. I want the town to sustain into the future by tackling problems such as traffic, housing, and make our tourism industry more resilient. I will work hard towards a fairer Killarney for all.”

Dingle GP Dr Peadar Ó Fionnáin will be the candidate in Corca Dhuibhne, where former candidate Michael Fitzgerald polled 777 first preferences for the Green Party in 2019.

“We are in the last decade that we can act to avoid the worst effects of Climate Chaos,” he says.

“Now is the time to show we care, and I am proud to be part of this team of committed and talented people who want to stand up for positive changes in Kerry.