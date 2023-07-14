Kerry graveyard flooded – ‘It is very distressing to see loved ones’ graves like this’

Kilconly Graveyard in Beale Ballybunion which was flooded on Friday due to heavy rain.

Kilconly Graveyard in Ballybunion where several graves are under water due to flooding.

Heavy rain has had a serious impact on a local graveyard in Kerry with several graves under water as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Several graves in Kilconly Graveyard near Beale in Ballybunion were under water this afternoon, Friday July 14. Kerry County Council have been contacted about the issue which has caused upset to those who have loved buried in the local graveyard.

Marina O’Carroll pad a visit to the local graveyard on Friday and was very distressed at what she saw.

"Several graves are under water. It is very upsetting altogether,” she said.

Glenachoor river runs alongside the graveyard and there has been hours of heavy rainfall in Kerry throughout the day which is likely to have been a factor.

Marina's father’s grave is completely under water. John Martin O’Carroll was buried there in 2020 and Marina visits the grave regularly but has never seen anything like this before.

"I got a phone call and I went up and and it is very distressing and upsetting. I look after the grave regularly and it is under water,” she said.

“I contacted Kerry County Council and the burial section.”

The graveyard mass was to be held in Kilconly on Friday evening but had to be cancelled due to the weather.

The R553 road between Lisselton and Ballybunion has also been closed due to flooding. Diversions are in place via Ballyconry/the Tralee-Ballybunion road.

Several events at Tralee’s Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan also had to be cancelled this afternoon.