Kerry Gardaí warn of traffic and parking restrictions for funeral of Ellen Clifford

Gardaí in Kerry are urging motorists attending the Funeral of Ellen Clifford to follow parking instructions and allow plenty of time for their journey as they anticipate traffic congestion in the town of Killarney this evening, May 4.

Ellen Clifford née O’Shea – the mother of GAA stars Paudie and David and daughter Shelly – passed away at the weekend following a long illness.

Her death, on the eve of the Munster football final, plunged the communities of Fossa and Ballymacelligott into mourning. She is originally from Ballymacpierce, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott. She was married to Dermot Clifford, former chairman of Fossa GAA club.

The Cliffords are among the best-known GAA families in Kerry, and tributes have poured in from across the GAA community and beyond for Ellen.

Her two sons, David and Paudie, lined out for Kerry on Sunday despite their huge loss.

Mrs Clifford's Funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow in Killarney, and in light of the huge esteem in which Ellen and her family are held, a large crowd is expected.

Mrs Clifford will repose at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, this evening, Monday, May 8, from 4pm to 7pm. A Requiem Mass will be held in the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, at 2pm tomorrow, with a burial service afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Gardaí are anticipating significant traffic congestion in Killarney town centre this evening from 3pm to 8pm.

There will be no parking at Cathedral Place and Mission Road. There will be parking available at Rock Road and Beech Road car parks. There will also be parking available in the field beside St Mary’s Cathedral. Motorists are reminded that East Avenue Road is closed for resurfacing works.

Gardaí and stewards on duty in the vicinity of St Mary’s Cathedral have urged motorists to follow their instructions.