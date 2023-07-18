Kerry gardaí call for vigilance after suspicious approach made to young boy

Gardaí in Dingle have called for vigilance after a suspicious approach was made to a young boy in the locality yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí have said their investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The incident occurred at around midday yesterday, Monday, at a location a short distance east of the town. The report outlined that two males in a black SUV approached the boy.

Gardaí have urged the public that if they notice any suspicious behaviour of that nature in the area, they should not hesitate to contact Dingle Garda Station.