Kerry GAA community mourns passing of Ellen Clifford, mother of Paudie and David

David, left, and Paudie Clifford with family, including mother Ellen, father Dermot, and sister Shelly, after the 2023 All-Ireland SFC Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The Fossa, Ballymacelligott and Kerry GAA communities are mourning the death earlier today of Ellen Clifford, the mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie, daughter Shelly, and was the wife of Dermot Clifford, former chairman of Fossa GAA Club.

Mrs Clifford (nee O’Shea), who comes from a strong GAA family in Ballymacellgott, had been battling an illness for some time.

A staunch Kerry GAA supporter, she was in Croke Park last July to see both her sons win the All-Ireland Championship with Kerry, and she was back in Croke Park in January to see Paudie and David help Fossa to a famous win over Stewartstown Harps in the All-Ireland Club Junior Football Championship final.

Paudie and David are selected on the Kerry team to play Clare in tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon’s Munster SFC Final against Clare in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, but no decision on whether or not they will play has been taken yet.

Both of her sons have gone on record in recent years about their mother's love a Gaelic football - a love she shared with husband Dermot who played at club level with Derrynane in his youth.

The late Ellen, aged in her 50s, was much loved as a neighbour and friend. She worked with the Department of Justice in Killarney.

Ellen Clifford's love of the game and the pride she had in her sons was such that special arrangements were made to help her attend the All-Ireland Junior Club Final in Croke Park, in January, while she was receiving treatment.

That day she witnessed David and Paudie cap-off a long, and largely unbeaten seasons, as they brought the national title back to Fossa GAA club.

Paudie (27) and David (24) were key to Kerry’s success in last year’s All-Ireland winning campaign. After the full-time whistle in the final victory over Galway, both were pictured sharing the special moment with their parents.

Ellen Clifford became a grandmother in the summer of 2021, as son David and his partner welcomed baby Ógie into the world. Óige's birth came just days after Kerry's championship exit.

The Kingdom’s Munster Final clash against Clare is scheduled to throw-in at 4pm tomorrow afternoon.