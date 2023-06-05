Kerry fire man forced to strike for change – ‘I can’t even see my son playing hurling as I am on call 24/7’

This week, as the sun shone brightly, Dave Hogan could not take his family to the beach; the nature of his job means he is on on call 24/7 as a retained fire man for Tralee Fire Station.

While on call, he cannot be further than a 2.5km radius from his station and must be ready to go as his pager goes off.

"There is no switch off. I can’t take my shoes off and sit around, I can’t sit in my pyjamas. I have to be ready at all times,” he explains.

"There is no quality of life,” he adds, and that is one of the reasons for a strike by all retained fire-fighters across the country this week.

David is one of approximately 100 retained firemen in Kerry joining this strike this week over the conditions of their job. Retained firemen differ to part-time workers, who have set working days. Retained fire crew, however, are paid a basic salary of around €8,500, which is topped up by the hourly rates they receive when they are called out, which vary depending on the time of the call. They are on call 24/7 unless they are on holidays.

Call-outs differ from station to station, which means many of those working in smaller stations – such as Sneem, Kenmare and Killorglin – earn much less than counterparts in busier stations.

Industrial action began this week by these retained fire-fighters – over pay, recruitment and staffing – with a work-to rule and will escalate to rolling strikes from June 13. This would see work stoppages in 50 per cent of stations and a full strike on June 20 if the situation is not resolved.

While there are several demands being made by fire men, Dave says, for him, it’s the 24 hours on call that need to be changed. Retained firemen are campaigning for a week on/week off system to allow them to have a better quality of life. Under this, they would be allowed to attend calls on their week off if they can but not be obliged to be on call around the clock as they currently are.

“One of the real reasons is quality of life...It is a mentally challenging job, we see people in the worst-case scenarios, we see a lot of injuries, deaths and road accidents. We have a lot of house fires, a lot of things are not very nice, and we are stuck in towns waiting for calls...your life is on hold,” he says.

"Me and my family can't go to the beach, we have to plan in advance…I can’t watch my son play hurling. I am stuck in town and I miss family events.”

Dave says the system outdated, wrong, and changes need to be made.

“About 60 per cent of fire fighters are thinking of leaving. Recruiting is a hard sell. People come to us and they spend a year or two and leave.”

Retained fire fighters are also calling for higher basic remuneration as the current basic starting salary of approximately €8,500 means most can’t get a mortgage as this is the income taken into account.

It is also a factor preventing recruitment into the service, firemen claim.

They are also calling for the hourly rates paid to firemen to be changed to increase income earned when on call.

A report from Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), which took into account the view of fire-fighters across the country, raised issues around remuneration, recruitment and the work/life balance of those who work as retained fire-fighters and led to talks to address the concerns. These broke down and led to the decision to strike.

Kerry firefighters’ SIPTU shop steward and member of the fire-fighters’ national negotiating committee Damian Quigg says this week that this is the first time that fire-fighters have taken such action.

"We know the responsibility we have to the community. We don’t want to be on strike. We have never done this,” he says.

"This is a unique job that needs a unique set of circumstances in terms of remuneration and work-life balance, and we want the Department of public expenditure to realise that...We want them to come back to the table with a roadmap,” he said.

Chairman of the national negotiating committee Tom Kitterick warns that strike action will escalate as fire-fighters have been left with no other option due to the low remuneration, which has led to low recruitment and retention and, if not resolved, will lead to station closures.