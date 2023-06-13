Kerry fire-fighters warn there will be delays as fire stations closed in strike action

Firefighters Anthony O’Carroll, Jonathan O’Connor and Damian Quigg who are retained fire-fighters in Killorglin Fire Station currently on strike due to a row over pay and conditions. They are joined by Paudie O’Shea (member of the public). Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Retained Tralee fire-fighters Shane Flaherty Kieran Caffrey and Edward Duggin who are on strike in a row over pay and conditions which has led to stations closures in the county. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Several fire stations across the county were closed on Tuesday and will remain closed as retained firefighters ramp up strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Over 100 retained fighters across Kerry began strike action last week. They stepped up their action this week and will continue to do so until the “Government come back with credible proposals.”

On Tuesday, Tralee, Killorglin, Sneem and Ballybunion stations were effectively closed, with neighbouring stations stepping into any breach. Killarney, Listowel, Kenmare and Castleisland were operational, as were Dingle and Cahersiveen, due to their isolated geographical location. Throughout the week, the closure of Kerry stations will be on a rotational basis.

Kerry firefighters’ SIPTU shop steward and member of the fire-fighters national negotiating committee Damian Quigg said fire-fighters have been left with no choice but to ramp up strike action.

He warned this will lead to delays by the fire service in answering calls.

“We were in talks for two years but it came to the stage we felt disrespected…We want the Government to come back with credible proposals and implement the recommendations, including remuneration, which is the stalled ball,” he said.

“No doubt there will be delays. Neighbouring stations are open but no station in Kerry is full-time, there is some full-time staff at larger stations.”

A nationwide decision by retained fire-fighters to take industrial action was made in May and centres around pay, staffing, and conditions amid claims that many fire-fighters are leaving the job due to the conditions, putting those left-behind under more pressure.

Retained fire crew are paid a basic salary of around €8,500, which is topped up by the hourly rates they receive when they are called out, which vary depending on the time of the call.

They are on call 24/7 unless they are on holidays. Those in smaller stations therefore receive much lower incomes than busier stations, despite the 24/7 on-call policy.

“It is a very low pay scale for a very highly skilled job,” Mr Quigg said.

“It costs €40,000 to train someone in the fire service yet they give us €8,500 a year after that.

“That works out at 99c na hour on retainer,” he said.

Fire-fighters have warned that they will further intensify their strike action next week if proposals are not put in place. Matters could lead to an all out strike of retained firefighters.

Kerry County Council said in a statement that the closure of four of the 10 stations in Kerry due to industrial action may ‘regrettably lead to delays in emergency response by the fire service to the general public’.

They said, however, that the industrial action, which began last week, “has resulted in a change in fire service communications procedures, at all times emergency calls have been responded to.”

Kerry County Council assured the public that every effort is being made to reduce risk to communities during the dispute, and an effective contingency plan is in place to maximise public safety. All households and businesses should still call 999 or 112 in the case of an emergency.