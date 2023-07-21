Kerry fire-fighters to return to the picket line – ‘We don’t want to be here, we are fed up’

Anthony O’Carroll, Johnathan O’Connor, Damien Quigg (Kerry SIPT Rep for retained fire fighters) and Paudie O’Shea(member of the public) on Strike outside Killorglin Fire station on strike previously. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Kerry fire-fighters are set to return to the picket line next week after talks over solving the ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions failed.

SIPTU – the union represented retained fire-fighters – has rejected Labour Court recommendations, with members voting 82 per cent to 18 per cent to reject them.

Kerry fire-fighters’ SIPTU shop steward and member of the fire-fighters’ national negotiating committee, Damian Quigg, said the situation is back to square one leaving no choice but strike action.

He said their concerns are being ignored and that retained fire-fighters cannot continue in their roles. There are approximately 100 retained fire-fighters in Kerry.

Currently, retained fire-fighters are on call 168 hours a week (all day every day) and have 28 days of holidays. They receive a basic salary and are then paid an hourly rate when they attend a call. Given the different level of calls across the county, those in more rural – and therefore quieter – stations receive lower pay.

Remuneration is among the key concerns but so too is the work life balance, including the round-the-clock on-call rota.

Recruitment is also a concern as many are no longer interested in such roles, putting further pressure on the fire service while others are leaving and not being replaced.

The Labour Court made 10 recommendations but fire-fighters have rejected these. They included a higher basic salary from around €8,500 to €11,500 but Damian Quigg said that while on paper this looks good, it equates to just €1.24 per hour, up from the current average of 99c given the round the clock on-call system.

The Labour Court also recommended an increase in 400 fire-fighters but this too does not go far enough according to Mr Quigg. He argues that stations across the country are already short in personnel and hiring this number simply replaces those positions and doesn’t address the increase needed.

“We are 17 short in Kerry now,” he said.

A change to the on-call hours, down to 84 hours a week, was welcomed but given the issues in the service Mr Quigg said it would take too long to be implemented until other issues are resolved.

Retained fire-fighters will now take to the picket-line from next Wednesday and will continue to do so until an agreement is reached. All 10 Kerry stations will be on strike but, to provide service, three stations will answer calls across the county, although this will lead to delays.

“Nobody wants this, we are fed up,” said Mr Quigg.

“We are now at the mercy of the Government.”