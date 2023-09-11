Kerry FG councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald bows out as Tommy Griffin selected to run

The growth of social media a factor in long-term West Kerry councillor’s decision to retire from politics

Seamus 'Cosaí' Fitzgerald is to bow out of politics after almost 25 years.

Fine Gael are putting local elections firmly in the minds of the electorate this week with the news that Seamus ‘Cosaí’ Fitzgerald is to bow of out of politics and will not contest next year’s local elections.

Instead, Tommy Griffin has been nominated by Fine Gael to run for next year’s vote in the Corca Dhuibhne Electoral Area. Tommy, a native of Keel-Castlemaine, was the sole candidate nominated at the party’s selection convention, which took place in Inch Community Centre over the weekend.

It was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was on a visit to the Blasket Islands last week.

However, the party still has the right to add another candidate if one is found in the western part of the constituency, where Cllr Fitzgerald is currently based, at Na Gleannta.

Cllr Fitzgerald (61) confirmed to the convention that he will not contest next year’s election, having represented the area since 1999. In his almost 25 years of service, he has contested nine elections, including two general elections, one in 2002 and another in 2007. He also contested Údaras na Gaeltachta elections.

"I have contested nine elections; that is a lot of campaigning,” he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald said one of the main reasons behind his decision was the growth of social media.

“The whole Facebook and Twitter thing, I never got into it,” he said. “That was a factor, social media. I was a person who would go to Kerry County Council office and deal with an issue. When I wanted things done on the peninsula, I would talk to the person in charge and work it out; that whole thing has changed,” he said.

He refuted any claims that a previous row with the party’s TD, Brendan Griffin – over Deputy Griffin’s alleged ‘favouritism’ towards Tommy Griffin, his first cousin, in the campaign for the last Council elections – influenced his decision.

Following the 2019 local elections, a recheck of votes was sought and supported by Deputy Griffin, with just a small number of votes between the elected Cllr Fitzgerald and the narrowly defeated Tommy Griffin. Cllr Fitzgerald said the recheck ‘hurt’ him given his support for Deputy Griffin over the years.

"I didn’t even consider that,” he told The Kerryman when asked if the incident had anything to do with him leaving politics.

He said he felt he had served his time and done what he could for the people and the peninsula.

"I’ve done my bit; I feel its time to leave someone young at it,” he said.

He will however continue community work just as he did as a councillors during which time he was on the board of the former Institute of Technology, Tralee, now Munster Technological University, and played a role in the amalgamation. He was also involved in Dingle Harbour Commissioners and on the board of Kerry ETB.

Cllr Fitzgerald said he believes the party will hold its seats in the local elections but refused to be drawn on the party’s future candidate for the General Election to replace Deputy Griffin.

"I don’t know who is interested but I am sure some-one will forward now that the boundary commission report has been published.”

The new candidate, Tommy Griffin, is married with three young children and currently works as Parliamentary Assistant to Brendan Griffin TD, a position he has served in since 2011. However, he will no longer serve in this role as Deputy Griffin is not contesting the next general election.

Tommy is a well-known volunteer and community activist in his locality and is heavily involved in organisations including, Castlemaine Events Committee, Happy Valley Childcare Committee, Keel Community Council and Keel Community Alert. He has also acquired a qualification in Local Government Studies from the Institute of Public Administration.

Tommy’s first electoral outing was in 2019, when he contested the local election in the Corca Dhuibhne Electoral Area. On that occasion, he polled the third-highest first-preference vote but ultimately missed out on a seat on Kerry County Council by just 56 votes after the last count.

Despite the disappointment of coming so close, Mr Griffin said his first election was a great showing, with over 1,250 first preferences, and was a really valuable learning experience and launch pad for the next election.

He said his current job has enabled him to directly help thousands of constituents over the years. Mr Griffin said he wants to continue helping people and putting his experience to use after Deputy Brendan Griffin leaves politics at the next general election.

Tommy paid tribute to party colleague Cllr Fitzgerald, saying he has been a very hard-working and effective representative for the people of Corca Dhuibhne over the last five Council terms.

“I wish Seamus and his family all the best for the future and thank him for his dedicated service to the area and to the county,” he said. "His electoral record speaks for itself and he has made an enormous contribution during his long and successful career.”

Regarding his own future, Mr Griffin said:

“I’m really looking forward to the campaign ahead. I’m already out meeting the people of mid and west Kerry, listening to them and discussing my plans and ideas with them.”