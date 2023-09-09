Kerry FC say allegation of racial remark made to a player has been referred to An Garda Siochana

‘Kerry Football Club is aware of an alleged 'racial' remark directed at one of our players during last night’s SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division game against Longford Town,’ a Kerry FC statement confirms

Kerry FC have confirmed that An Garda Siochana have been notified about an alleged racial remark directed at one of the Kerry players during Friday evening’s SSE Airtricity First Division game against Longford Town.

The match at Mounthawk Park ended in a 0-0 draw, which earned a good point for Kerry FC, but the evening was marred by a post-match melee that appears to have been triggered by something that was said to one of the Kerry players on the pitch near the end of the game.

Words were exchanged between some players from both sides towards the end of the game, and continued after the full-time whistle. Match referee Oliver Moran appeared to issue two or three yellow cards after the final whistle as players and mentors from both sides clashed on the playing pitch. The incident continued onto the back pitch behind the main stand as the players made their way back to the dressing rooms, and just outside the dressing rooms players and back-room staff clashed again as heated words were exchanged.

Several players and mentors from both Kerry FC and Longford Town tried to act as peacemakers and looked to diffuse the situation. Ground staff at Mounthawk Park also moved quickly to diffuse the melee and to ensure supporters’ safety as they made their way out of the ground.

It is understood that gardaí visited both dressing rooms after tensions had quietened down.

‘The club continues to work with the FAI and the League of Ireland to kick 'racism' out of the game.

‘Kerry FC stands with the player affected and he is receiving all support available to him at this time.

‘We condemn discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff.

‘Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and other diverse backgrounds.

‘The matter has been referred to An Garda Siochana. Kerry FC will be making no further comment on the matter at this time as investigations are ongoing.’

Speaking soon after the game on Friday night, Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy told the media: “I had to speak to the players, they’re very upset. There was an unacceptable comment made and we’ll follow up through proper channels. For me, from my point of view as manager of the club, I’ve always said that the players on the pitch you have to be like a group of brothers.

“It’s obviously very unfortunate the way that finished because I don’t want that to be the talking point to take away from the performance, because the performance was absolutely excellent tonight. I felt that the players were brilliant on the pitch.

“Look, we’re going to go through the proper channels as a club and the referee’s been made aware of this, the guards have been made aware of this, we’ll go through all the proper channels that we can, but we will protect our player one hundred per cent.”

Dennehy went on to say that “words can’t comprehend” what was supposed to have been said, confirming that the alleged victim was “obviously” deeply upset by what had occurred.

"I spoke to him afterwards and we’ll follow up as a club now and we’ll go through all the proper channels that we have to do, and we’ve done everything absolutely to the full extent that we can so far and we’ll be following up on all those processes in the coming days."