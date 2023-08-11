Kerry farmers praised amid rise in corncrakes

KERRY farmers were among the landowners of four key counties praised for their efforts in helping to turn the tide on the fortunes of the corncrake.

The bird’s familiar call was once among the most familiar sounds of the fauna of rural Ireland, but the increasing mechanisation of agriculture quenched the cry – bringing the population to the point of extinction in this country.

But news of great cheer was communicated last week with the release of the findings of a National Parks and Wildlife Service survey finding an overall 35 per cent increase in the corncrake population here over the last five years.

The number of breeding territories for the migratory bird exceeded 200 for the first time in a decade – at 218; and the first corncrake sighting in the Aran Islands in over 25 years was also recorded.

Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said that the farming community’s involvement in the Corncrake LIFE project – a five-year programme funded through the EU and co-ordinated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) – has been crucial to the tentative shoots of progress.

Manager of the LIFE project, Dr John Carey, who has oversight of the NPWS’s Corncrake programme, paid tribute to the landowners too:

“Between the LIFE project and the NPWS conservation measures programme there are now over 250 farmers and landowners managing close to 1500 hectare of lands for corncrakes.

“A huge debt of gratitude has to go out to all the farmers, advisors, contractors and members of the local communities who work with us across Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Kerry. This success really belongs to them, and they deserve it having put in such a monumental effort. Hopefully 2024 will see even more birds return home to the west of Ireland and the remarkable call of the corncrake continue to be a part of the sound of the summer.”

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said: “It’s fantastic to see that biodiversity action for the iconic corncrake is working. The increase from 161 to 218 birds in just five years is remarkable and a testament to the hard work and commitment of so many, not least the farmers and communities at the heart of the effort.”