Kerry farmer suffers severe injuries in work accident

Iveragh Coastguard at the scene of the farm accident near Ballaghbeama in Glencar.

A Kerry farmer has suffered severe injuries after receiving a kick from a cow on his farm in Mid-Kerry.

The 84-year old farm has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital following the accident near Ballaghbeama in Glencar on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the farmer went to check on a calf on his farm and it appears he may have been kicked by a cow while checking on the animals.

However, it was some hours before the alarm was raised after the man’s family found him later on Monday evening.

Valentia Coastguard received the call at around 19.50pm and they tasked the Shannon based, Rescue 115 helicopter and 14 members of Iveragh Coastguard to the scene.

The man was was treated on scene and then airlifted by the crew of R115 to CUH for emergency medical treatment. It is understood that he suffered severe chest and facial injuries in the incident.