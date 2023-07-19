Kerry farm figures condemn RTÉ footage but insist most treat calves well

Senior farming figures in Kerry have condemned practices highlighted by last week’s RTÉ Investigates examination of animal-welfare issues within the Irish dairy sector, but they insist that the footage screened is not reflective of how most individuals within the sector go about their daily work.

It was acknowledged during ‘Dairy’s Dirty Secret’, screened last Monday night, that the documentary team found many examples of individuals within the sector treating animals in a professional manner. Independent Councillor Dan McCarthy said that while the footage aired rightly highlighted some of the worst of what’s happening within the industry, it does not tie in with most of what he sees from members of the dairy sector in his capacity as Manager of Kenmare Mart.

“We deal mainly with sucklers on this side of the county, but I did see the documentary, and some of the stuff wasn’t acceptable…but it doesn’t tie in with the dairy farmers I know…Ninety-nine per cent of the animals, I’d say, are treated perfectly.”

The documentary showed that some of the worst treatment seemed to be reserved for dairy bull calves, not least while being exported.

Cllr McCarthy feels the dairy industry in Ireland faces several conundrums.

“I think the dairy sector is gone too big and they have no place for these calves,” he said. “If they stopped the live exporting in the morning, what are they going to do with these animals? Are they going to put them down or leave them be exported? If you bring a Friesian bull calf to the mart and were offered a fiver, you’ll take it.”

Milltown farmer and National ICMSA Dairy Chair Noel Murphy said he was also surprised by some of the footage he saw last Monday.

“The length of time we saw calves in a truck was not a good look or what we expect from exporters,” he said.

“The treatment of the calves, you couldn’t stand over it, and you couldn’t stand over some of the handling we saw in marts. I was surprised, I’ll be honest with you.

“I think the standard of welfare and handling of calves, particularly in the farm yard, are very high. Most people are aware of what their obligations are when it comes to the welfare of calves. We’re in the business of trying to make profit, yes, but it’s important that we keep healthy calves, and it’s not in our interest not to treat our calves right, or any animal.”

He expressed concern that individuals such as those filmed mistreating animals in the documentary have drawn further ire towards the already-embattled farming sector:

“We have concerns about how this small sample is operating…a lot of the stuff we saw going on in the documentary was not only wrong but sometimes illegal. We have a lot going on in the industry with climate obligations, water quality, and this is another added difficulty for us.”