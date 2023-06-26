Kerry events company hired to run Rose of Tralee street festival

AN event management company has been hired by Kerry County Council to organise and oversee a full street entertainment programme during this year’s Rose of Tralee festival.

Last month the Rose of Tralee company caused considerable shock in Tralee when it announced that it would not be organising any street entertainment events during this year’s festival and that it had decided to “pass the organisation of the street’s events back to Tralee town".

The company cited the cost of running the street entertainment programme as a key reason for its decision, which came just 11 weeks before the festival was due to begin.

Subsequently – following an emergency meeting – the Council issued a statement pledging its full support for the festival street entertainment programme and issued a tender notice seeking an external event management firm to run the Rose of Tralee’s street festival.

On Monday The Council confirmed that Tralee-based Shannon Star Entertainments Limited, has been officially appointed to “spearhead the planning of an engaging and exciting line-up of activities" to coincide with the Rose of Tralee International Festival which is due to run from August 18 to 22.

Shannon Star Entertainments is headed by Bryan Carr who has had a key role in organising the Rose of Tralee festival’s street entertainment programme – first as Event Manager and later the Festival’s Development Manager – since 2007.

“Working on behalf of Kerry County Council and in collaboration with Tralee Chamber Alliance and the Tralee Vintners, the company has now began preparing a programme of events which will be announced and unveiled in the upcoming weeks,” said a spokesperson for Kerry County Council.