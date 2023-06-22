Kerry Education & Training Board launches ambitious five-year plan

Plan set to greatly strengthen KETB’s delivery of services - Chairman Jim Finucane

At the launch of the KETB's new five-year strategy and branding at Tech Amergin in Waterville. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Kerry’s youngest and eldest learners under the KETB service – 5-year-old Tiernan McGillycuddy, Cahersiveen and 96-year-old Mary Wharton, Waterville with the KETB Chairperson Jim Finucane at the launch of the new strategy and branding.

THE youngest and the eldest learners in the entire county currently benefitting from the Kerry Education and Training Board’s services bridged the generation gap this week as the KETB launched an ambitious new five-year plan as well as new branding.

The KETB Strategy Statement 2023 – 2027 is set to strengthen the service’s position as a leader in education and training in the entire county.

Two who can attest to its service in their own ways were central to the launch of the Strategy this week – the youngest and eldest students under KETB-provided education: Five-year-old Tiernan McGillicuddy from Cahersiveen and 96-year-old Mary Wharton from Waterville (pictured with KETB Chairman Jim Finucane, right).

The launch was held in Waterville’s Tech Amergin Further Education and Training Centre last week, unveiling a strategy that sets out a roadmap for even greater success in the sector into the near and medium-term future.

The Strategy has five key objectives with what the KETB described as ‘the overall aim of enhancing the learner experience, reinforcing organisational cohesiveness and achieving excellence in education and training service delivery.’

It will be subject to regular reviewto ensure it’s working as envisioned. KETB Chairman Jim Finucane emphasised the significance of the new strategy at the launch:

“The Strategy Statement 2023-2027 outlines five ambitious strategic goals and related objectives for the next five years to establish Kerry ETB as a leader in education and training provision in the county. This strategy presents numerous opportunities for us to strengthen, expand, and further develop our education and training infrastructure across Co. Kerry.”

Colm McEvoy, CEO of Kerry ETB, addressed the organisation’s development over the past decade and its future aspirations,

“Since our establishment in 2013, Kerry ETB has made good progress in developing the organisation in delivering education and training services across the county,” he said.

“We have experienced much change since our establishment in 2013, and the organisation has adapted very well to the ever-changing environment, including a pandemic in recent years.

“With this new strategy, we are focused on the continued development, expansion and refinement of our education and training service provision to meet the needs of learners, promoting the development of a lifelong and life-wide society in Co. Kerry.

“We are looking forward to implementing the strategy provision over the next five years with the focus on striving for excellence in all aspects of our service provision.”

The KETB employs roughly 1,260 staff (590 of whom are full-time) across the county, who provide education and services to 3,100 full-time students, and roughly 14,000 beneficiaries of further education and training programmes, including apprenticeships.

It is the body over three Community national schools, eight post-primary schools, coordination and administration of youth services, music education, and comprehensive further education and training provision, including Kerry College.