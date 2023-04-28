Kerry drugs bust includes seizure of ‘dangerous’ cannabis jellies

Cannabis jellies and Cannabis vape liquid seized in a drugs raid in Kerry. Photo courtesy of An Garda Siochána

Almost €6,000 worth of cannabis jellies and cannabis vape liquid along with cocaine and illegal cigarettes have been seized in Kerry this week.

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Squad carried out drugs search on properties in Tralee and Farranfore area which resulted in the drugs seizure on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 25 and 26.

Two individuals were arrested and questioned and have since been released. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

The drug seizure also included €16,300 worth of cigarettes and €3,500 worth of cocaine and the cannabis products which specifically target young people

Gardaí have warned of the dangers of such cannabis products to children and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Squad said they are committed to targeting the sale and supply of the products.

"The dangers of cannabis jellies to children have been well highlighted by An Garda Siochána,” they said.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland have previously warned about the availability of such products and children have been hospitalised as a result of ingesting these products.

The cannabis jellies [pictured above] appear like normal sweets but are laced with an illegal cannabis substance.