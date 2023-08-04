Kerry double drowning memorial unveiled a year on from terrible tragedy

Friends and family from Roscommon and Athlone gathered on Thursday evening to remember Dessie Byrne and Muriel Eriksson who died in a double drowning in Ballybunion. A memorial bench has been unveiled to them in the North Kerry town.

Paulette Daly, the partner of the late Dessie Byrne, who died in a double drowning alongside his sister, Muriel, in Ballybunion last year. The family, including their son, Josh, came together to remember the much-loved brother and sister on Ballybunion on Thursday, August 3.

There hasn't been a single day since a fateful evening in Ballybunion last year that the families of the late Dessie Byrne and Muriel Eriksson have not remembered what happened to their loved ones, who died side-by-side in the a double drowning tragedy last August 4.

On the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of the brother and sister in the North Kerry seaside resort of Ballybunion, their families and the local community gathered to remember them and to unveil a memorial bench in their honour.

The small ceremony included Paulette Daly – the partner of the late Dessie Byrne – along with their son, Josh, now 14, who himself almost died on that terrible day.

She was joined by members of Dessie and Muriel’s family, as well as friends. They travelled from Roscommon and Athlone to the scene where their loved ones – 51-year-old Dessie of Lecarrow, County Roscommon; and his sister, 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson, from Malmö, Sweden – tragically lost their lives.

For Paulette, yesterday (Thursday) was a difficult day at the end of an horrific year.

"I can't believe it has been a year, it feels like two months ago. I don't know where Christmas went, St Patrick's Day is gone, events we would have celebrated, we didn’t even notice,” she said.

"The void in our lives is a deep, deep hole that can never be filled.”

Tears flowed down her face as she hugged her beloved son, overlooking the spot where Dessie lost his life. Josh was lucky to survive the terrible tragedy, and the teenager who played a part in helping ensure Josh was safe on that day also returned to mark the anniversary.

A special tribute was paid to 15-year old Ruairí Walsh of Carrigrohane, Cork, at the inquest into the double drowning as he kept Josh under observation to make sure he was safe.

He said the events of the day were ‘shocking’, but a year on he says it is nice to commemorate Dessie and Muriel. He recalled the events of the day.

"In the moment I didn’t do much. I just made sure he [Josh] got out of the water,” he said.

He said he has overcome the trauma and had made peace with the events of the day but, for Paulette, Ruairí is a hero who helped to make sure her son was safe, and she is eternally grateful. The two hugged as they were reunited.

She said Dessie's death has been particularly hard on Josh, who has special needs and still phones his dad’s number. He asked for Santa to bring back his dad.

“The pain is a pain that will never ease,” she said.

Wreaths and flowers were placed at the bench, now engraved in memory of Dessie and Muriel.

The inscription to Dessie reads: “The hardest goodbyes are the ones that we never get to say...Treasured memories of Desmond (Des Byrne)…Look for me in the rainbows.”

The memorial next to it, in memory of Muriel, reads: “Treasured memories of Muriel Eriksson...The bottom line is to have fun and enjoy life.”

Parish Priest Fr Seán Hanafin also spoke at the short ceremony and said all the community can do is "to be here in solidarity with them”.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue was also in attendance, and members brought family wreaths and flowers out to sea in honour of Dessie and Muriel.

"Today is a very important day for the family and ourselves. Our sole purpose of being is to help, if we can help them in these times, we can help them in any time...We just try to help and support them,” said Sea and Cliff Rescue Chairman Gearóid O’Connnor.

A verdict of death due to misadventure was recorded at the inquests into the deaths of the brother and sister, who drowned when swimming together.