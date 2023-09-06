Kerry dog owners and swimmers warned of algae in Killarney lakes

Kerry County Council has identified an increase in algal growth at a number of locations around Lough Leane in Killarney.

Members of the public are advised not to bathe or paddle in water if there are visible signs of algal growth in the vicinity which can be identified by a green, blue or brown colour in the water or along the shoreline.

They are also advised to ensure that they keep their dogs under control as such algal accumulations can be harmful if ingested by small animals, particularly dogs. In addition, water from the lake should not be used for cooking, drinking or washing.

Advisory signage has been erected at a number of locations on the lake shoreline.

The situation is being monitored closely on an ongoing basis by Kerry County Council, particularly during the current spell of warm weather and conditions in which this phenomenon is known to occur.

A similar warning was issued during a warm spell in July 2022.