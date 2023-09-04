Kerry cyclist dead following crash near Cromane as gardaí release woman (20s)

A man in his 60’s has died following a road traffic collision on the Killoglin to Cromane Road this morning.

A woman, aged in her 20s, who was arrested has since been released.

A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The road was closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision which involved a car and a bicycle and occurred Sunday morning, September 3.

The male cyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Killorglin to Cromane Road, this morning between 8:20am and 9:00am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.