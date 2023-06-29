Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae is being sued over assault in Kenmare

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae and his brohter Kevin at Kenmare District Couret in 2019. Both have now been issued with personal injuries summons following their convictions for assault.

Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has been served with a personal injuries summons over an assault on an English man in Kenmare five years ago.

The son of TD Michael Healy-Rae was found guilty of assault in December 2019 and later appealed the conviction but was unsuccessful.

Now the Kerry County Councillor who was first elected in 2019 has been served a personal injuries summons by the victim of the assault Kieran James with an address in London.

In the personal injuries summons the plaintiff Mr James is claiming personal and psychological injuries as well as loss, damage and expenses suffered as a result of the assault which occurred on December 27, 2017 in the Square Kenmare. He is represented by Tralee solicitor Pat Mann and Barrister Elizabeth Murphy.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae is one of three defendants issued with personal injuries summonses. His brother Kevin Healy-Rae and Malachy Scannell have also been issued with personal summonses. All three were convicted three years ago of assaulting the man.

In the summons the defendant is said to have suffered a fractured nose which led to several procedures and which has left him with a permanent deformity of his nose. It also claims that he suffered injuries to his shoulder and has been left with continuing issues to his shoulder.

The claim also states that due to the attack and the trauma suffered he considered cancelling his wedding as he no longer felt safe in the town that he and his family had strong connections with.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae had appealed the case and in October 2022 following an appeal hearing the Kerry County Councillor was sentenced to a total of eight months (three months and five months concurrent) for the two linked assaults with both sentences suspended for six months.

In a key finding the Judge on that date also ruled that Cllr Healy-Rae had lied to gardaí when questioned about the incident . Cllr Healy Rae had claimed he was attempting to restrain people and prevent violence during the late night-incident in Kenmare for which he, his brother, Kevin and a friend, were subsequently convicted of assaulting a man following a row over queue-jumping at a chip van.

Mr James told the court during the appeal that, following an evening socialising with relatives at the Square Pint bar in Kenmare, he and his companions went to a nearby chip van to buy food before going home.

After Mr James and his girlfriend had ordered, the court heard that Kevin Healy-Rae had barged to the front of the queue, ‘slammed’ money on the counter and ordered food.

She told the court that when she “politely” told the chip van server that Mr Healy-Rae had jumped the queue, Mr Healy-Rae said “This is my chip van” and “this is my town”.

Mr James said that Kevin Healy-Rae then pushed him against the side of the chip van, and he was then grabbed from behind and put into a headlock by Jackie Healy-Rae.

The court heard that Mr James and his group decided to leave the area immediately and proceeded up Main Street. When they were a short distance up the street, they heard shouting from behind them and turned to see three men running towards them and shouting aggressively. Mr James said that within a matter of seconds, Jackie Healy-Rae had grabbed him and prevented him from moving while Kevin Healy-Rae and Malachy Scannell “punched my face in”.

Kevin Healy-Rae withdrew his appeal against an assault conviction arising form the same incident as did Malachy Scannell of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, who also withdrew his appeal to an assault-causing-harm conviction which resulted from the same incident.

Solicitor for the three defendants Padraig O’Connell has confirmed that personal injuries summons have been served and said that his office “has filed an entry of appearance for all three defendants” as required and the “matter will progress.”