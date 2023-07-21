Kerry County Council warns against swimming at beach for second time in a month

Kerry County Council has issued an advisory notice not to swim at Ballybunion's beaches.

Elevated levels of bacteria have been identified in bathing water samples taken at both Ballybunion North and South, known as the Ladies’ and Men's beaches over the past few days.

Following consultation with the HSE, an advisory against bathing is now in place for both beaches in the popular seaside resort.

This is not an absolute prohibition on bathing but it is advice that swimming and bathing are best avoided.

Signage to this effect is being put in place at the beaches in question and also on the EPA’s www.beaches.ie website.

In addition, the lifeguard service will be flying red flags for the duration of the advisory.

Kerry County Council have said the situation will be reviewed again following the next round of sampling and associated results.

Last month Kerry County Council placed a swimming ban on both beaches also after tests showed elevated levels of bacteria. The local community have expressed concern about the continual bathing restrictions. They are cited as one of the reasons for a difficult summer season in the town.