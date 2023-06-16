Kerry County Council warn motorists against driving Slea Head anti-clockwise

Kerry County Council has advised motorists to travel Slí Cheann Sléibhe (Slea Head) in west Kerry in a clockwise direction as peak tourism season approaches.

The breath-taking, scenic roadway on the western portion of the Corca Dhuibhne is one of the top tourist attractions in Ireland, with a huge number of motorists travelling the route each year. It has been plagued over the years, however, by traffic issues caused by motorists driving it anti-clockwise. Much of the route is too narrow for two cars travelling in opposite directions to pass one another safely, and such instances can lead to serious delays.

Kerry County Council said measures will be in place to maintain smooth traffic flow along the loop route west of Dingle town from June 30 to September 15.

“A Kerry County Council staff member will be positioned at Coumeenoole [Com Dhíneol] each day from 10.30am to 4.00pm encouraging vehicles travelling anti-clockwise to respect the advisory,” a statement from the local authority said.

“Visitors will be urged to follow the recommended route from the outset resulting in a more pleasant journey, ensuring time to relax and enjoy the magnificent views, attractions, history, and culture in this magnificent part of Kerry.

“Local access will be maintained as normal. Directional signage advising of the Slí Cheann Sléibhe clockwise travel advisory will be established locally.”