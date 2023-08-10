Kerry County Council says planning halted for Kenmare land walks for environmental survey

Council also says no plans to link the walks to town centre at the moment

Kerry County Council have confirmed the planning process to develop looped walking paths on the peninsula lands in Kenmare is currently halted

In an update to local councillors amid several motions from councillors the local authority said they are currently in the midst of the planning process in relation to the development of the looped walks.

However any decision on the project had been delayed following a submission from a member of the public to An Bord Pleanála seeking an Environmental Impact Assessment on the impact of the looped paths on the peninsula lands, which are located just close to Kenmare Pier.

An Bord Pleanála will now carry out an environmental study.

The completion of the planning process “has now been suspended until after the board's screening determination is concluded.”

The planning process commenced in May of this year. An Bord Pleanála says a decision is due on October 23, 2023.

The looped paths include 643m of bituminous macadam paths 3m wide, 447m of grassed paths 3m wide and all associated works according to the planning file.

Funding of €200,000 was announced in 2021 o develop the Peninsula Land Eco Trail – a 5km walk planned for the future and which will run from Main Street, around Reenagross and the Pier and into the peninsula lands. The first step in this is paths in the peninsula land for which planning is currently underway.

The 14 acres public park was originally part of 50 acres of lands in Kenmare, which sold for €20 million at the height of the Celtic tiger and came into public ownership in 2018.

The local authority also confirmed in an update to councillors that the looped paths development is the only proposal that the council is currently proposing for the peninsula park area and there are no current plans for the development of a new pedestrian access between peninsula park and the town centre.