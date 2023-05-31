Kerry County Council pledges support to Rose of Tralee street festival

Performers taking part in the festival parade during the 2022 Rose of Tralee. Photo Mark O'Sullivan

Kerry County Council has said it will do all it can to help ensure that the street festivities at this year’s Rose of Tralee go ahead as normal.

The statement follows the announcement this week that the Rose of Tralee company will not be organising any street entertainment events during this year’s festival.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Rose of Tralee company said it had decided to “pass the organisation of the street’s events back to Tralee town".

The company cited the cost of running the street entertainment programme as a key reason for its decision which comes just 11 weeks before the festival is due to begin and which has been greeted with shock and surprise by the local business community.

Following the announcement by the Rose of Tralee company, management from Kerry County Council met with the Festival Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, the Tralee Municipal District Members were updated on the current position by the Council’s Chief Executive Moira Murrell

On foot of that briefing the council has issued a statement pledging its support for the festival street entertainment programme.

"Tralee Municipal District wishes to state that they are fully supportive of the continuation of the street events in the Town Centre and will be working over the coming weeks with the local business community and organisations to ensure that this great county festival will continue to provide the family events and activities that it is renowned for,” said the statement.

“The street festival and family activities form an integral part of the Festival in Tralee, and Kerry County Council has traditionally been strong promoter of family-orientated festivals”.

Meanwhile members of the Tralee VFI and other local businesses are due to meet in the coming days to discuss the situation and begin making plans for a festival street entertainment programme.