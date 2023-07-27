Kerry County Council lifts bathing notice on Kerry beach

The advisory notice not to swim at Ballybunion's beaches has now been lifted.

Following further tests of the water Kerry County Council has now advised that the water is now clean and swimmers are urged back into the water.

Elevated levels of bacteria had been identified in bathing water samples taken at both Ballybunion North and South, known as the Ladies’ and Men's beaches last week but re-tests of the water are now clear and the advisory notice lifted.

Last month Kerry County Council placed a swimming ban on both beaches also after tests showed elevated levels of bacteria. The local community have expressed concern about the continual bathing restrictions. They are cited as one of the reasons for a difficult summer season in the town.