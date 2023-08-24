Kerry County Council issues 27 fines for dog fouling in 2022

Kerry County Council has issued 27 fines for dog fouling last year – the highest number of any local authority but the low number of fines for such an offence has been criticised.

While the issue of dog fouling has been repeatedly raised by local councillors who have been contacted by members of the public it has now come to light as one of the top hazards for people who are blind.

The latest survey for the National Council for the Blind (NCBI) collected the data on dog fouling statistics. It also collected data on fines for vehicles parking on footpaths - identified as another serious hazard for those who are blind.

The statistics show that just 82 dog fouling fines handed out by local authorities across Ireland last year. Eighteen councils issued no fines at all, while Kerry County Council had the highest number with 27.

The 2021 survey showed also carried by the NCBI that Kerry County Council issued 31 such fines.

Kerry County Council said this week that they have issued nine fines so far this year for dog fouling.

None have been issued in the Killarney area while three have been issued in the Tralee MD area, in the Chorcha Dhuibne/Castleisland area and in the Listowel MD area. One has been issued in the Kenmare MD area.

Under the Litter Pollution Act 1997, dog owners are legally obliged to clean up after their pets if they foul in public places, with owners who fail to do so facing fines of €150.

Non-payment of these initial fines can prove even more costly, carrying penalties of up to €3,000 on conviction.

Recently figures released by Kerry County Council to Cllr Cathal Foley (Sinn Fein) in the Tralee MD showed that only three were issued in the first months of this year in the Tralee area.

Cllr Foley said the issue needs to be tackled ‘once and for all’.

Statistics show that Kerry County Council issued 379 fines for vehicles parking on footpaths. Dublin City Council handed out the most fines with 4,494.

Earlier this year Kerry County Council launched a initiative with local schools to highlight the issue of dog fouling. Speaking following the launch Breda Moriarty, Environmental Awareness Officer with Kerry County Council, said dog fouling damages the aesthetic value of shared public spaces and is a nuisance that undermines the outdoor experience, particularly for vulnerable members of society such as children, those with visual impairments and wheelchair users.

The NCBI launched its Clear Our Paths campaign this week, highlighting the obstacles blind people face.

Chief services officer with the NCBI, said the dog-fouling data shows councils “can’t be expected to police the issue alone”.

“It’s impractical to think that wardens could observe every single dog owner who doesn’t clean up after their dog and then issue them with a fine,” he said.

“There needs to be significant effort from the public to clean up after their pets in the first instance. It’s imperative that we all work to make our footpaths usable for all members in our communities.