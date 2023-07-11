Kerry County Council considering how to get rid of putrid carcass of massive fin whale on beach

Kerry County Vet Paddy Fenton is still considering how best to dispose of the enormous fin whale that washed up at Baile Uí Chuill strand in Ballinskelligs over the weekend.

“The practicalities are really challenging as to what can be done,” he said. He said that he and the council are still considering what is the best and right thing to do to dispose of the carcass. “We are trying to do the right thing in terms of the environment and the public and the whale,” he said. Normally the body would be buried but this is a very large mammal and environmental implications must be considered. It’s location is also proving difficult.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has also taken samples from the fin whale that washed up at Baile Uí Chuill strand in Ballinskelligs over the weekend.

They hope the samples of skin, blubber and baleen will help research into the these magnificent creatures as part of IWDG’s Deep Diving and Rare Species programme, which is partially funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The whale was found dead on the strand in Ballinskelligs on Sunday morning, July 9.

The fin whale is the second-largest mammal on Earth, and the discovery is very rare, with only one or two such sightings in Ireland every year. This is the first such discovery in Kerry for many years.

This particular whale is 19 metres (62ft) in length and is male. Given the sheer size of the animal, it is not yet known what will happen to its carcass.

Stephanie Levesque, training officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, said it is not yet known what happened to the fin whale.

"It is a rare stranding, though there are one or two a year,” she said.

"There are no obvious markings as to why he died, and he had been dead some time, so it could be natural mortality a lot of the time. He died at sea and washed in,” she said.

The samples collected by Ms Levesque will help the group learn about the animal, its life history and, possibly, its cause of death

Local marine expert Vincent Hyland said that the weather we have experienced led to the Fin Whale being washed up.

"There has nothing being coming ashore regarding minute life and then this weather the wind and the current led it to be brought in,” he said.

He said that he has seen the magnificent animals in the water including some about 100 miles off the Skellig coast.

"The are the second largest creature and the fastest whale species. I have seen them in the water and they pass you really fast.”