Kerry councillors’ warning on the indiscriminate use of pesticides – ‘give the bees a chance’

‘Give the bees a chance’ was the plea from a councillor at a recent meeting in which he called on the local authority and community groups to refrain from ‘overindulging’ in the use of herbicides and pesticides in the course of maintenance operations.

Cllr Robert Beasley (Sinn Féin) remarked on the regular cutting of grass and use of weedkiller: “You can wash your face ten times a day but it’s the same face in the end. There’s no need of manicuring [green spaces] two or three times a week.”

He was speaking at a meeting in North Kerry of the Listowel Municipal District where he urged Council management to call a halt to using herbicides ‘on grass margins or to kill weeds.’

Kerry County Council told him that it is, in fact, in the process of trialling ‘non-chemical’ methods for controlling weeds in public places.

Cllr Beasley pointed to the damage being done to wildlife as he argued for his proposal.

"Community groups especially ]should be made] aware of the damage they’re doing ...overindulging in the use of herbicides and pesticides. We all know the damage that it has done to our wildlfife, and the use of it where the grass turns brown, it makes the place look very ugly.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney supported his call. “We’re moving into a different sphere now, we’ve moving away from the pesticides, there needs to be an acceptance out there that there will be weeds out there. There will be an issue with weeds...we were contacted about the yellow weeds at the entrance to the Greenway, but when we looked into it we found out it was wild turnip, a wildflower. So there needs to be a change of mentality,” Cllr Moloney said.

Cllr Beasley said he was most concerned about the dandelion: “It’s a great source of food for bees earlier in the season when other flowers wouldn’t be in bloom...You can wash your face ten times a day but it’s the same face in the end...there’s no need of manicuring it two or three times a week. Leave it grow and give the bees a chance until such time as there are other flowers in bloom.”

Kerry County Council said it is in the process of looking into alternative methods.

“Weed control is normally required in public spaces. However, there are concerns about the use of pesticides and herbicides in areas used by the general public due to possible exposure of users to potentially harmful chemicals and in addition, the environmental impacts.

"The MD is working with the environmental team to source and trial non-chemical weed control methods in certain aspects of works across the county.

"In addition, we have recently rolled out Climate Action Training Workshop for Local Authority Outdoor Staff to raise awareness.

"It is understood that in certain instances it may not be possible to carry out effective non-chemical treatment in which case the chemical method that uses the least possible active substance and complies with restrictions and requirements of the Sustainable Use Directive 2009/128/EC implemented in Ireland by Statutory Instrument No. 155 of 2012.”