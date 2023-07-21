Kerry Councillors annoyed at lack of clarity on former Listowel Neodata site

Tánaiste Mícheál Martin with Education Minister Norma Foley, Cllr Jimmy Moloney and Senator Ned O'Sullivan on the Listowel Greenway during the Tánaiste's recent visit to the town. Photo by John Kelliher

Councillors voiced their annoyance at the most recent Listowel Municipal District meeting as they sought answers over the status of the town’s former Neodata site, a trailhead for the Kingdom of Kerry Greenway between Listowel and Abbeyfeale.

The matter was discussed after Fine Gael Councillor Aoife Thornton asked for an update on the site’s status.

Materials are being stored at the site while work on the Active Travel programme continues in the town, the meeting heard. Cllr Thornton asked when the Neodata site will begin to look more like a finished product.

“I think we all hoped it could be tarmacadamed and looking more tourism-product-ready for some part of the summer,” she said. “What can we expect to see by the end of the summer? There are still piles of stuff in there.

“We’re looking at marketing next year’s season now at this stage. I understand that’s the reality and only so much can be done. Still, we have a tourism product, we still have that car park, there’s still further signage that needs to go in to clarify how to get around the place.

“Can we surface or tarmacadam it in advance of the tendering for the toilets and changing [facilities]?” she added.

Cllr Thornton was told that a masterplan is being developed for a wider area including not only the Neodata site but the Town Council depot and handball alley. She was also told it would be unlikely that the Neodata site would ultimately be used solely as a car park.

The meeting also heard that the National Roads Design Office (NRDO) has undertaken to carry out temporary surfacing works at the site in 2023. The Council pledged to follow up with the NRDO on that matter.

The Active Travel programme is scheduled for completion in September, after which a full clean-out of the Neodata site will take place.

Tender documents for the overall area masterplan are being prepared, “with options to be developed by Quarter Four 2023”, Cllr Thornton was told.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Jimmy Moloney pointed out that the Council spokesperson best positioned to provide definitive answers was not present and is not due to take questions at a Listowel MD meeting until September.

“We had this at the last meeting. We should have substantive replies and information to go back [to constituents],” he said.

Cllr Thornton agreed, saying any lack of clarity was “not [the fault of] anyone in the room.”